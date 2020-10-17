Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 365,682 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 365,682 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of Varian Medical Systems worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,044. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

