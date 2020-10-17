Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 35 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

