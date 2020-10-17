Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 232 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day moving average is $305.61. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

