Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 145 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.