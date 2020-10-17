Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,656 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.77% of Franklin Electric worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

