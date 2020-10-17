Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after buying an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $43,786,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $120.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.