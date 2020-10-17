Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,519 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Chemed worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chemed by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chemed by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $497.81 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.