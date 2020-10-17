Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $254,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $93.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

