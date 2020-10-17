Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.39% of Bruker worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bruker by 235.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bruker by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 39.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

