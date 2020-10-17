Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 57.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of PKG opened at $119.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

