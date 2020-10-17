Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $22,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.65.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

