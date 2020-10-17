Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.22. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.