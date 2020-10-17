Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Badger Meter by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

