Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $185.08 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

