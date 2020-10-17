Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $27,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.