Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $130,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

