Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

