Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 4,255 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $23,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,445,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,193.38 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,186.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,331.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

