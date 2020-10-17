Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 250 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 63.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cfra lowered Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $123.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

