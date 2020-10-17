BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Up 44.8% in September

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $5.93 on Friday. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

