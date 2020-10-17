BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Up 44.8% in September

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $5.93 on Friday. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.
About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S
