Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $326,526.70 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $326,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.