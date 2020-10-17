Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $326,526.70 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $326,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $23.38.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
