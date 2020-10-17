BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,451,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 391,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter.

BYM stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

