BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 131,010 shares of company stock worth $16,900,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.