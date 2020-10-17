BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSI stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

