Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 5.7%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.69. 996,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,167,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $198.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

