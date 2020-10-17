BidaskClub Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MGRC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

MGRC opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

