BidaskClub Downgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Sell

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $730.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

