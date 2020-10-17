BidaskClub Downgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Strong Sell

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $195.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

