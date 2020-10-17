BidaskClub Downgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 55,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 82.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.