BidaskClub Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Sell

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOD. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

