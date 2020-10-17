BHF RG Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.3% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

