Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

