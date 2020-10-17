Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRGO stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Bergio International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

