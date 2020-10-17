Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Halma stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Halma has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

