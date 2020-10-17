Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of BLCM opened at $6.87 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

