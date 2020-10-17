Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 21,000 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

