Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

