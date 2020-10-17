Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.87. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.