Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 297 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.