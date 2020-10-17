Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

