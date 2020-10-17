Basf’s (BASFY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Main First Bank raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

