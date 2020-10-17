Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Danske raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

