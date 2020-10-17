Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of BRBR opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

