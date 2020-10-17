Bank of America Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $170.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $151.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NYSE ABG opened at $114.52 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

