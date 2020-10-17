Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,080 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $83,381,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.