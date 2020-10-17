Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,240 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

