Ballast Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

