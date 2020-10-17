Ballast Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.