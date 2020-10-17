Ballast Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.69. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

