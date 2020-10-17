Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 14,575 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,109.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 113,407 shares of company stock valued at $196,299 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BTN stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

